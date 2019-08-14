Clear
Freeborn County prisoner with 4 days left to serve tries to escape

Law enforcement says he walked away from work crew with just four days left to serve.

Posted: Aug 14, 2019 1:12 PM
Updated: Aug 14, 2019 1:16 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – An escapee from a jail work crew is recaptured after a significant law enforcement response.

John Anthony Garza, 39 of Albert Lea, was part of a Sentenced to Serve crew working at the Albert Lea Burger King on Tuesday. Authorities say it was part of his probation for being convicted of two counts of 5th degree drug possession.

The person in charge of the crew says Garza left without permission and a large perimeter was set up by Albert Lea police, the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, and the Albert Lea Fire Department.

Authorities say Garza was spotted running between a house on Charlotte Avenue and Eberhardt Avenue, surrounded by squad cars, and arrested. Court documents state that when asked why he ran away when he only had four days of his sentence left to serve, Garza replied: “because I’m a dumb***.”

