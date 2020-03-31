Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Who should be self-isolating? Local Iowa health officials weigh in

If you have traveled outside of Iowa for business or vacation in the last 14 days, public health is recommending self-isolation.

Posted: Mar 31, 2020 9:53 AM

Cerro Gordo County Public Health said it has received many questions about who should be self-isolating.

Health officials said Tuesday that the following people should be isolating.

• If you have traveled outside of Iowa for business or vacation in the last 14 days.
• If you have been on an international cruise in the last 14 days.
• If you live with someone who has symptoms of COVID-19 or has tested positive for COVID-19.

"Those recommendations apply to those who don't have COVID-19 symptoms as well. It is important to take your temperature twice a day to see if you develop a fever. Monitor your symptoms. If you do begin to develop a fever, cough or experience shortness of breath, stay home and isolate from others in the house until you're fever free for at least 72 hours, your other symptoms (cough and shortness of breath) have improved, and at least 7 days have passed since your symptoms first appeared," public health said. 

Answers, symptoms and prevention | Closings around southern Minnesota, northern Iowa | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa | Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 46°
Albert Lea
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 45°
Austin
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 46°
Charles City
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 45°
Rochester
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 39°
Nice weather to start the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Rochester organizations distribute boxes for those in need

Image

Business as usual for Rochester bike shop

Image

Rochester organizations distribute boxes to those in need.

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Keeping an eye on potential rain totals

Image

Entrepreneurs find critical ways to stay afloat in Rochester

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 3/30

Image

Lawmaker explains sorting through help

Image

No sports make an impact on the mental health of athetes

Community Events