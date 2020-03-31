Who should be self-isolating? Local Iowa health officials weigh in

Cerro Gordo County Public Health said it has received many questions about who should be self-isolating.

Health officials said Tuesday that the following people should be isolating.

• If you have traveled outside of Iowa for business or vacation in the last 14 days.

• If you have been on an international cruise in the last 14 days.

• If you live with someone who has symptoms of COVID-19 or has tested positive for COVID-19.

"Those recommendations apply to those who don't have COVID-19 symptoms as well. It is important to take your temperature twice a day to see if you develop a fever. Monitor your symptoms. If you do begin to develop a fever, cough or experience shortness of breath, stay home and isolate from others in the house until you're fever free for at least 72 hours, your other symptoms (cough and shortness of breath) have improved, and at least 7 days have passed since your symptoms first appeared," public health said.

Answers, symptoms and prevention | Closings around southern Minnesota, northern Iowa | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa | Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter