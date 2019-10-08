Who foots the bill if a a presidential candidate visits your city?

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Presidential Election is over a year away but President Donald Trump is already rallying for voters this week.

The president has announced he will be hosting a Keep America Great Rally on Thursday in Minneapolis at the Target Center, which comes just over a year after his visit to Rochester.

When the President made his stop in Rochester, the city footed his $93,000 bill. His campaign paid for the Civic Center costs, but the city did pay for the rest.

Now, Trump’s campaign has threatened to sue the City of Minneapolis for trying to force it to pay $530,000 in security costs for this week’s rally. One Rochester resident who just moved to the Med City from Minneapolis says he doesn’t think Minneapolis should have to foot the bill. "I think generally it would be an honor to have the sitting president to visit your state capitol. But in this instance, the mayor has made it very clear that president trumps message of intolerance and hate isn’t welcome there. So since it's not welcome, he should have to pay for his trip here.”

According to The Center for Public Integrity, there are no legal contracts outlining who should foot the bill if a presidential candidate visits your city.

The President will be at Target Center at 7:00pm on Thursday, October 10th.