White water enthusiasts practicing life-saving techniques in fast moving water

Posted: Jul 1, 2019 12:43 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - The summer is here, which means it's a great time to be outside and explore nature. And some are hitting rivers for the thrill of white water sports like kayaking and canoeing. 

Glenn Harman is one of those that you'll like see on the rivers this summer, including the Whitewater Park on the Cedar River.

"Typically, we come over here. This is the best spot in Iowa right now."

His family is active in white water activities, and he's also a safety instructor. Harman teaches enthusiasts, firefighters and first responders about how to get someone to safety and being safe while on the water. 

"I've been caught in holes, but I've been able to pull out of them. We've had some instances where we've had some close calls, but we're a good team and we practice a lot. We were able to get out of that situation without any major injuries."

He, along with a group of enthusiasts from across the state, spent part of Sunday practicing rescue techniques. Piper Wall is also a trainer, and a part of the Iowa Whitewater Coalition. She's teaching the "live bait" method.

"The rescuer is the bait, and they're alive. They're bait because they're alive, they're on the end of a rope, so they are secure to people on shore. We're making sure they don't get blown down the river."

One of the most challenging parts is timing, when jumping out in the water to grab someone.

"It's best to be a little bit late because as a swimmer, you can actually overtake them from behind. With that rope on you, you have more drag than that floating body. If you jump early, it's hard to swim up to them."

If you're looking to hit the water this summer, Harman encourages learning about self rescue.

"Wearing the right equipment, wearing your life jacket. For us, it's knowing how to be able to roll our kayaks so we can take care of ourselves versus having to have somebody rescue us, which increases the risk on them."

Wall adds that the best rop to use in a rescue situation should be high visibility that is a quarter inch in diameter, as it is stronger and won't sink.

