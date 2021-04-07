White House responds to questions about "vaccine passports"

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The White House says 3 million people are being vaccinated every day in the U.S., and as more people get vaccinated, questions are being raised about the possibility of vaccine passports.

However, according to the Biden Administration, there is no plan to have a system requiring Americans to carry credentials.

There have been proposals from carrying around laminated vaccination cards in purses and wallets to having a digital vaccination confirmation system accessible on your phone.

Still, federally there are no plans to require everyone to receive vaccination credentials; the announcement came down from the White House this week.

The Biden Administration says the decision is being made to protect the privacy and rights of citizens so the system can't be used against people unfairly.

Michael Walker, who was visiting Mayo Clinic from Kansas City, says he and his wife have been fully vaccinated and received their cards.

He tells KIMT News 3 they're both ready to respect any decision that comes down, especially when it comes to travel.

He said, "My wife and I are retired and we like to travel, haven't done that though. We canceled a trip to London. We'd like to go to London and if everybody on the plane is vaccinated on the plane and can prove it. I would go."

The White House also says the private and nonprofit sectors have been circulating the idea of vaccination passports.

Federally more information is expected to come down addressing privacy, security and discrimination soon.

