White House responds to CDC COVID booster shot recommendations

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The White House COVID Response Senior Advisor is reacting to the CDC’s approval of booster shots for certain Americans.

Current recommendations from the CDC change by age and health risk; starting with those 65 and older or over 50 if there are underlying conditions.

Also included are individuals 18-49 if they have underlying medical conditions. The last group includes those 18-64 who are at an increased risk of exposure and transmission due to their occupation or work settings.

Dr. Cameron Webb says despite the limit on who can get vaccinated the recommendations still applies to millions of at-risk Americans.

He explained, “For health care workers, for teachers, for grocery store workers, for incarcerated individuals and folks in congregated living settings there are lots of different categories of people. We want to purposefully make sure if you're at higher risk for getting COVID-19 you're optimally protected.”

He went on to say he believes facilities across the United States are prepared for a booster vaccine roll-out.

Dr. Webb added, “We gave it some lead time. We looked at states, localities and pharmacies and gave them the heads up. 'Hey, boosters are potentially coming. We're going to wait for what the FDA says and what the CDC says but start getting ready.' That puts us in a position where today we have over 80,000 sites that are primed and ready to go to give boosters and we have the supply necessary.”

The recommendations from the CDC also only cover those who’ve already received their second shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine six months earlier.