Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Warning View Alerts

White House recommends coronavirus tests for all nursing home residents

All the lights are on in the windows of the West Wing of the White House on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

'We really believe that all 1 million nursing home residents need to be tested within next two weeks as well as the staff.'

Posted: May 11, 2020 4:04 PM
Updated: May 11, 2020 6:00 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WASHINGTON (AP) — With deaths mounting at the nation's nursing homes, the White House strongly recommended to governors Monday that all residents and staff at such facilities be tested for the coronavirus in the next two weeks.

Why the government is not ordering testing at the the nation's more than 15,000 nursing homes was unclear. Nor was it clear why it is being recommended now, more than two months after the nation's first major outbreak at a nursing home outside of Seattle that eventually killed 45 people.

Vice President Mike Pence, who leads the White House coronavirus task force, told governors on a video conference call that it’s the federal government’s strong recommendation that such testing be done.

“We really believe that all 1 million nursing home residents need to be tested within next two weeks as well as the staff,” added Dr. Deborah Birx, the task force coordinator, according to a recording of the call obtained by The Associated Press.

President Trump has repeatedly said there have been plenty of testing kits and has shifted blame to governors for reacting too slowly on testing, a charge he repeated in a Rose Garden news conference later Monday.

“Frankly, some of the governors were very lax with respect to nursing homes. It was obvious right from the beginning," Trump said, referring to the Washington state outbreak.

Asked why testing was recommended, not ordered, Trump said: “I would certainly consider that. I will mandate it if you'd like."

More than 27,000 residents and staff have died from outbreaks of the virus at the nation's nursing homes and long-term care facilities, according to an AP tally based on state health departments and media reports. That is about a third of all 80,000 deaths in the U.S. that have been attributed to the virus.

Nursing home operators have said the lack of testing kits has left them nearly powerless to stop the virus from entering their facilities because they haven't been able to identity silent spreaders not showing symptoms.

The American Health Care Association, the main nursing home trade group, welcomed the new testing recommendation but said the federal government needed to do more to make that possible, including allocating billions of additional dollars to the effort.

Charlene Harrington, a professor emeritus of nursing at the University of California, San Francisco, said nursing homes should have been prioritized from the start given their vulnerable populations and questioned why the testing recommendation is only happening now.

“We’re two months into it," she said. “If they had done that to begin with, we would’ve picked up cases early and we wouldn’t have so many deaths.”

Representatives for the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services did not immediately respond when asked why the agency wasn’t making testing a requirement. In mid-March, it asked homes to cease group gatherings and visitations, and to screen staff with such measures as temperature checks.

A senior administration official said taking a tougher stand is still an option.

“If the states aren’t able to come back with plans quickly to do it, then there’s a good chance we will order them to do that, but we believe that right now there are plenty of tests out there,” the official said on condition of anonymity because he lacked authorization to speak to the media.

West Virginia mandated testing for all residents and staff several weeks ago. And just Sunday, New York, the nation's leader in nursing home deaths, began requiring all staff to be tested twice a week.

Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine said his state was ramping up testing but cast doubt on the feasibility of doing that for everyone in every home.

“I don’t know that that’s going to get done,” said DeWine, whose state has reported nearly 500 deaths in long-term care facilities in three weeks. He added, “There’s frankly a lot of people in the medical field who would argue that the testing of everybody in that nursing home might not be the best protocol.”

Pence led the White House’s weekly call with governors from an isolated room after his press secretary tested positive Friday. Three of the country's top health care officials, including infection disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, are quarantining themselves on fears they have been exposed to the virus, too.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 11799

Reported Deaths: 591
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin3558389
Stearns14055
Nobles12552
Ramsey92045
Anoka54929
Dakota43015
Olmsted3689
Kandiyohi2841
Washington24715
Clay23517
Scott1401
Rice1141
Martin1124
Sherburne1091
Wright1021
St. Louis9212
Benton922
Carver821
Pine730
Winona7115
Blue Earth650
Carlton640
Steele600
Polk521
Cottonwood460
Mower450
Freeborn440
Todd360
Jackson320
Murray290
Le Sueur290
Itasca280
Dodge260
Becker250
Goodhue250
Otter Tail230
Crow Wing231
Watonwan220
Nicollet212
Meeker210
Chisago201
Rock190
Unassigned180
Lyon170
Douglas160
Waseca160
Morrison140
Wabasha130
Fillmore131
McLeod120
Faribault120
Wilkin113
Norman100
Kanabec90
Brown91
Marshall80
Cass81
Pipestone70
Mille Lacs71
Isanti70
Chippewa60
Beltrami60
Renville60
Swift50
Pope50
Wadena40
Sibley40
Mahnomen31
Lincoln30
Traverse30
Yellow Medicine30
Redwood30
Grant20
Aitkin20
Clearwater20
Big Stone20
Houston20
Lac qui Parle20
Red Lake20
Koochiching10
Stevens10
Lake10
Kittson10
Pennington10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 12373

Reported Deaths: 271
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk223860
Woodbury16278
Black Hawk149323
Linn82758
Marshall7213
Dallas6766
Johnson5517
Muscatine48822
Tama32913
Louisa2823
Scott2808
Jasper2388
Wapello2180
Dubuque1917
Crawford1761
Washington1597
Allamakee1114
Pottawattamie852
Sioux840
Poweshiek795
Plymouth590
Bremer585
Story581
Clinton561
Henry431
Warren420
Cedar421
Des Moines391
Benton351
Boone340
Guthrie330
Buena Vista310
Jones310
Fayette240
Iowa240
Clayton232
Buchanan230
Mahaska201
Shelby190
Osceola190
Winneshiek180
Lee180
Harrison170
Lyon160
Grundy150
Cerro Gordo140
Marion130
Greene130
Howard120
Butler120
Monona120
Hardin120
Madison111
Hamilton100
Audubon100
Page100
Clay90
Delaware91
Webster90
Davis90
Mills80
Van Buren80
Keokuk70
Jackson70
Humboldt70
Chickasaw60
Clarke60
Dickinson60
Carroll60
Franklin60
Appanoose63
Wright60
Jefferson60
Montgomery40
Monroe40
Cherokee40
Floyd41
Adair30
Winnebago30
Mitchell30
Hancock30
Pocahontas30
Kossuth20
Worth20
Sac20
Cass10
Wayne10
Calhoun10
Taylor10
Union10
Fremont10
Palo Alto10
Unassigned00
Emmet00
Decatur00
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 53°
Mason City
Few Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 54°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 52°
Cooler start to the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 5/11

Image

White house changes in operation due to coronavirus

Image

New travel guidelines for Iowa

Image

Boys & Girls Club plans for summer

Image

Pumping the breaks on new licenses

Image

Elective surgeries back on the table

Image

Should you take your loved ones out of a living facility?

Image

Byron School Referendum Vote Tomorrow

Image

Pasquale's Neighborhood Pizza at Hyvee

Image

Olmsted County: 2 Months Later

Community Events