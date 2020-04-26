Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

White House aiming for President Trump pivot from virus to economy

President Donald Trump listens during a demonstration of ways NASA is helping to combat the coronavirus, in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Friday, April 24, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

After two months of frantic response to the coronavirus, the White House is planning to shift President Donald Trump’s public focus to the burgeoning efforts aimed at easing the economic devastation caused by the pandemic.

Posted: Apr 26, 2020 7:31 PM
Posted By: By ZEKE MILLER Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — After two months of frantic response to the coronavirus, the White House is planning to shift President Donald Trump’s public focus to the burgeoning efforts aimed at easing the economic devastation caused by the pandemic.

Days after he publicly mused that scientists should explore the injection of toxic disinfectants as a potential virus cure, Trump has now rejected the utility of his daily task force briefings, where he has time and again clashed with scientific experts. Trump’s aides are aiming to move the president onto more familiar — and safer, they hope — ground: talking up the economy, in tighter controlled settings.

It’s a political imperative as allies have seen an erosion in support for the president. What had been his greatest asset in the reelection campaign, his ability to blanket news headlines with freewheeling performances, has become a daily liability. At the same time, new Republican Party polling shows Trump’s path to a second term depends on the public’s perception of how quickly the economy rebounds from the state-by-state shutdowns meant to slow the spread of the virus.

Some states have started to ease closure orders, and Trump is expected to begin to highlight his administration's work in helping businesses and employees. Aides said the president would hold more frequent roundtables with CEOs, business owners and beneficiaries of the trillions of dollars in federal aid already approved by Congress, and begin to outline what he hopes to see in a future recovery package.

Trump last left the White House grounds a month ago, and plans are being drawn up for a limited schedule of travel within the next few weeks, aide said. It would be a symbolic show that the nation is beginning to reopen.

The shift comes in conjunction with what the White House sees as encouraging signs across the country, with the pace of new infections stabilizing and deaths declining.

Still, medical experts warn that the virus will remain until at least a vaccine is developed and that the risk of a severe second wave is high if social distancing is relaxed too quickly or if testing and contact tracing schemes aren’t developed before people return to normal behaviors.

The White House is deliberating whether to continue to hold news briefings in a modified form without Trump, potentially at a different location. Before Trump said in a tweet Saturday that they were “Not worth the time & effort,” aides had been eager to use the briefings to highlight positive trends and to overwhelm Americans with statistics. It was an effort to restore confidence in the response so that the public would be comfortable resuming more normal activities.

“We know that’s important,” Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus task force coordinator, told Fox News Channel's “Sunday Morning Futures.” “We understand those messages of science and policy need to be brought forward to the American people in a nonpolitical way.”

Few Americans regularly look to or trust Trump as a source of information on the pandemic, according to a survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research released last week.

On Monday, the White House was expected to release a recap of what the federal government has done so far to improve the availability of COVID-19 testing, personal protective equipment and ventilators.

Still, governors in both parties say much more is needed, particularly in testing, in the coming months, as they deliberate how and when to reopen their states.

“I want to get our economy back opened just as soon as we can, but I want to do so in a safe way so we don’t have a spike, we don’t cause more deaths, or an overloading of our health care system,” Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md., told ABC’s “This Week.”

Birx expressed frustration that Trump’s injection comments were still in the headlines, illustrating the tensions that have emerged between the president and his medical advisers.

“As a scientist and a public health official and a researcher, sometimes, I worry that we don’t get the information to the American people that they need, when we continue to bring up something that was from Thursday night,” she said on CNN's “State of the Union.”

As the White House hopes it has turned a corner, it is also beginning to assess responsibility for critical missteps. Two senior administration officials said Trump has begun discussions about replacing Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, who led the coronavirus task force during its initial weeks and has been blamed for a culture of bureaucratic infighting during that period. Azar has been largely sidelined since Vice President Mike Pence took charge of the task force in late February.

Trump on Sunday denied that he was going to fire Azar in a tweet, saying “Alex is doing an excellent job!"

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 3446

Reported Deaths: 244
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin1287155
Nobles3251
Ramsey26120
Olmsted2386
Anoka1503
Dakota1386
Clay1137
Washington1127
Winona6613
St. Louis6110
Carlton470
Pine450
Martin424
Stearns380
Freeborn330
Wright331
Scott321
Mower280
Kandiyohi280
Blue Earth270
Le Sueur220
Polk200
Crow Wing200
Goodhue190
Dodge190
Carver160
Sherburne150
Steele120
Fillmore121
Wilkin113
Rice91
Nicollet92
Otter Tail80
Wabasha80
Brown81
Murray80
Jackson70
Norman70
Chisago71
Isanti70
Beltrami60
Cottonwood60
Lyon60
Watonwan50
Rock50
Cass50
Unassigned50
Benton40
Faribault40
Meeker40
Todd30
Renville30
Waseca30
Yellow Medicine30
McLeod30
Pipestone20
Lincoln20
Traverse20
Itasca20
Douglas20
Clearwater20
Chippewa20
Big Stone20
Becker20
Aitkin10
Houston10
Koochiching10
Swift10
Lac qui Parle10
Red Lake10
Redwood10
Pennington10
Kittson10
Morrison10
Mille Lacs11
Marshall10
Sibley10
Mahnomen10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 5088

Reported Deaths: 112
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Black Hawk6918
Polk66024
Linn54833
Johnson4184
Marshall3450
Woodbury3161
Muscatine2957
Tama2617
Louisa2612
Scott2065
Washington1325
Dallas1300
Jasper780
Dubuque701
Allamakee563
Poweshiek501
Clinton470
Bremer382
Henry311
Cedar280
Benton261
Story220
Pottawattamie201
Warren190
Jones180
Des Moines160
Iowa160
Harrison150
Cerro Gordo140
Winneshiek120
Fayette120
Buchanan120
Clayton111
Plymouth110
Crawford101
Shelby90
Van Buren80
Mahaska81
Grundy80
Hamilton70
Osceola70
Sioux70
Wapello70
Monona70
Lyon60
Jefferson60
Guthrie60
Marion60
Boone60
Unassigned50
Page50
Dickinson50
Jackson50
Hardin50
Webster40
Howard40
Chickasaw40
Humboldt40
Butler40
Keokuk40
Lee40
Delaware40
Clay30
Buena Vista30
Madison31
Hancock30
Winnebago20
Clarke20
Franklin20
Mills20
Appanoose22
Cherokee20
Mitchell20
Wright20
Audubon10
Worth10
Carroll10
Cass10
Taylor10
Adair10
Greene10
Kossuth10
Montgomery10
Union10
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
Mason City
Scattered Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 56°
Albert Lea
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 59°
A rainy start to the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Roosters Base Ball Club of Rochester in 'wait and see' mode during Covid-19

Image

Drive-in movie during pandemic

Image

Minnesota's homemade mask drive ends Saturday

Image

Sean Weather 4/25 2

Image

Roosters' season on hold due to pandemic

Image

Sean Weather 4/25

Image

Grading social distancing

Image

Parade of High School Seniors

Image

Elective surgeries allowed beginning Monday in Iowa

Image

Hayfield mom overcomes Covid-19 and donates plasma for others

Community Events