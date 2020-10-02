White House: VP Mike Pence Tests Negative for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House: VP Mike Pence tests negative and 'remains in good health,' after Trump tests positive for COVID-19.
President Trump and First Lady Melania tested positive for the virus late Thursday night.
Posted: Oct 2, 2020 8:03 AM
Updated: Oct 2, 2020 8:37 AM
