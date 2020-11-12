White House Coronavirus Task Force places Iowa in the 'Red Zone'

MASON CITY, Iowa - The White House Coronavirus Task Force once again warning certain states have reached the 'Red Zone,' seeing an excessive increase in COVID-19 cases.

Iowa was one of the states singled out in the report. It has the 4th highest rate of cases in the country per capita, with 621 new cases per 100,000 people as of last week. The national average is 209 cases per 100,000.

The feds are recommending more testing and a statewide mask mandate.

CG Public Health is asking residents to do all they can to prevent the spread.

"Coming together as a community and wearing masks out in the public, it's going to help protect our vulnerable family, our friends, coworkers and the community as a whole from extreme illness and dying," said Karen Crimmings with CG Public Health.

Crimmings also said with the holidays ahead of us, plan smart and keep family gatherings to immediate family only.