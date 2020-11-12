White House Coronavirus Task Force calls for Iowa to implement mask mandate

In Iowa, the White House coronavirus task force called the spread of coronavirus “unyielding… with new hospital admissions, inpatients, and patients in the ICU at record levels, indicating deeper spread across the state.”

The task force called for “immediate action including mask requirements to decrease severity in morbidity and mortality among Iowans.”

There is still not a statewide mask mandate in Iowa.

For the sixth consecutive day, more than 4,000 Iowans have tested positive for the coronavirus.

"There is just community spread," Reynolds said Thursday morning. "It is happening across the state."

Since Nov. 1, Iowa has reported 37,000 new cases with a 21.8 percent positivity rate statewide.

Reynolds also said that rural counties' percentage is reporting more cases than the highest populous counties in the state.