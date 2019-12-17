Clear
Lawsuit: Iowa overcharged for alcohol for years

Former state government accountant says he was fired for questioning the markups.

Posted: Dec 17, 2019 5:34 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DES MOINES, Iowa - The former top accountant for the state agency that oversees Iowa alcohol sales claims in a new lawsuit that it marked up the price of liquor products illegally and excessively for years.

Todd Halbur, former comptroller of the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division, alleges in the lawsuit that he was fired last year after questioning the illegal price markups and payments made under an improper no-bid contract. Halbur's lawyer, Stuart Higgins, says his client is a “dedicated public servant” who was improperly fired for blowing the whistle.

Division spokesman Tyler Ackerson says the allegations in the lawsuit are “untrue” but declined further comment, citing the pending litigation

