While unemployment is improving during the pandemic, there's still a workforce shortage

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The House passed President Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package, but there are some things you need to be aware of.

This time last year before the pandemic really hit, Olmsted County had a 2.7 unemployment rate. Then it shot up to almost 10% by June. Now a year later, Olmsted County is sitting at about 3.8%. That's all according to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. We now know people without a job will receive $300 a week until September 6th. On top of that, millions of $1,400 stimulus checks are being sent to Americans, which will most likely be the last one we see.

A lot of Americans have been laid off during the pandemic or have even changed careers. The executive director of Workforce Development Inc., Jinny Rietmann, said both employers and employees have changed the way businesses operate. "We've also seen what people are looking for and their values of their workplace have changed a little bit, too," she explained. "So we've seen a lot of people just ready for a change - let's try something different, let's try something where I can have a better work/life balance."

During the pandemic, Rietmann explained a misconception is thinking there aren't any jobs available. But the reality is there aren't enough working adults. She said there's a high demand for a variety of sectors right now, from health care and manufacturers to transportation and the hospitality industry. "In the workforce shortage that we've experienced in southeast Minnesota, we need to have as many bodies we can to fill those careers," she said. "So I think that's going to be one of our bigger challenges over the next year or two is addressing the workforce shortage and workforce participation rate versus solely unemployment rate."

It's recommended if you're out of a job or looking to make a change within your career, be proactive now.