While the CDC loosens its restrictions on vaccinated people, Mayo Clinic doctors stress the importance of routine screening

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The CDC is changing up its guidance for people who are fully vaccinated and Mayo Clinic doctors are reminding you to still go to your regular health screenings.

Now that more and more people are getting vaccinated, they're feeling more comfortable going out and about. But doctors at Mayo Clinic are stressing the importance of one of those stops being to your doctor. Not going in for routine screening has been an issue since the beginning of the pandemic when we didn't know much about COVID-19. "A screen is just a tool to detect the disease earlier," explained Dr. Cindy Kermott. "It could be a lab. It could be vital signs. It could be questions — a survey instrument for depression, for example." She said the goal is to catch a diagnosis before it gets too concerning.

Recently, the CDC loosened its restrictions on fully vaccinated people, saying they can visit with those who haven't gotten theirs. It's advised unvaccinated people still wear a mask though if they're older, at higher risk or pregnant. Dr. Kermott said whether you're vaccinated or not, preventative health care should never be put off. "We don't have as good of a leg up on the situation," she explained when a screening isn't done. "And we're hoping to intervene so that you can live longer and have more quality life years as a result of these screens."

People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series or two weeks after a single dose vaccine.