While only outdoor seating is permitted, what can restaurants do when bad weather strikes?

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Tuesday evening brought chances for severe weather on the second day Minnesota businesses are allowed to have outdoor seating open.

Ushering patrons off the patio and into the restaurant to finish meals isn't permitted if poor weather strikes during dining hours.

While some restaurants have installed tents or pergolas over their outdoor areas, the patio at Pasquale's Neighborhood Pizzeria is open-air currently. Owner Pasquale Presa tells KIMT he's been busy preparing how to safely open outdoor seating by installing handwashing and sanitizing stations, so he's abrely even had time to plan for what to do if there's bad weather. He's considering getting a tent for the space, but for now, in-person dining is at the mercy of the weather.

"Here we are, Minnesota. We depend on warm weather for 4 months, maybe 5, but sure enough, with this limited seating, the odds are totally against all restaurants. Beautiful day when we have 3, 4, 5 tables going, but once the weather comes, it's cleared out," says Presa.

For the time being, if severe weather strikes while people are dining, the patio will have to close up and customers will take pizzas to-go.