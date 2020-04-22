While doors are shuttered, colleges and universities are going virtual for admissions visits

WINONA AND REDWING, Minn. - High School seniors would typically be visiting colleges this time of year and getting ready to enroll. The pandemic and school closures is throwing a wrench in that plan. Instead, colleges and universities are thinking creatively to adapt to the situation.

Minnesota State College Southeast is one of many schools turning to technology for admissions visits. The college is hosting three virtual open houses on Zoom for prospective students to hear from staff and have their questions answered.

"Everybody's kind of in the same boat right now and as much as students might feel they're in a challenging time, we are also challenged to try to find ways to connect with them," says admissions representative for the Winona campus Chris Cook, "But a lot of schools are really working hard to try to bridge that gap between the schools and the students."

Cook tells KIMT it's hard to tell yet what kind of impact the pandemic will have on enrollment for the 2020-2021 school year, but he is anticipating a spike in admissions visits once students are able to visit in-person again.

The April 28th open house is for students interested in healthcare fields, the 29th is for business and management, and the 30th is for criminal justice and sociology.