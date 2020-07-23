While Minnesota prepares for mandatory masking, Iowa still lacks a similar order

MASON CITY, Iowa - Starting Saturday, folks in Minnesota will be required to wear a mask when visiting indoor businesses and public spaces. If you take a drive a little farther south, the Hawkeye state is still free to go maskless.

Brian Hanft with CG Public Health thinks Iowa should follow Minnesota's example and make masking mandatory. He says masks work best to slow the spread if as many people as possible are wearing them.

"Asking people just to do it out of the goodness of their heart. You are going to get a lot of those people. There's a lot of people who are wearing them, but you're not going to get as much compliance with it unless you do a full requirement," said Hanft.

The Iowa Department of Public Health along with Governor Kim Reynolds are asking the public to step up and mask up, using a hashtag for social media sharing.

The new outreach campaign encourages but does not require Iowans to wear a face covering in public.

"I believe in Iowans, and I know we can continue to step up and take personal responsibility, not because it's mandated but because it's the right thing to do," said Governor Reynolds.

Whether it's cloth, surgical, or an N95, masks block the respiratory droplets which can harbor COVID-19.

"it doesn't necessarily provide you protections for yourself, but that's why we ask other people to wear a mask, because that provides protections for the people that you are around," Hanft said.

Martina Smith says she's been masking up voluntarily for the past few weeks.

"I actually didn't wear a mask in the beginning. The CDC said healthy people shouldn't wear masks, so I didn't," said Smith.

With more studies proving masks are needed, Smith agrees it's the right course of action to take in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

"I choose to wear one going inside to public places just because I want to be sensitive to other people," she said.