Where were you on September 11th?

ROCHESTER, Minn.- People across the world are reminiscing on the September morning when the nation was attacked by terrorists. For the Vandenheuvel’s, it’s a night they’ll never forget. "It was surreal. We were on the open ocean portion of an Alaskan cruise for her 40th and our 10 year anniversary. I was watching TV and I saw an airplane hit and I thought is this a move? So I kept watching and then I changed the channel and I thought what is this that's on all these channels? There's these planes going into the trade center and then they said that one had crashed in Pennsylvania, and that's when I woke him up and said I think you need to be awake, this isn't a movie we're watching."

All the way across the world, Ulla Lind was performing a hip replacement surgery in Sweden. “One of the nurses just cried through the door, ‘someone crashed into one of the twin towers’. We were all very upset. Then she came back and said, ‘and the second one too’.

All of these years later, September 11th remains a dark memory. But part of that memory is surely the spirit of unity that followed the attacks, says Paul Vandenheuvel. “It was our Pearl Harbor or Kennedy, yeah, but this was one seminal event… a point in time that brought everyone together as one nation under God”.