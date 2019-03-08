Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Watch View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Where does your food come from? Get to know your local farmers

The Mower County Farmers Bureau is helping community members get to know their local farmers, so they can learn exactly where their foods come from.

Posted: Mar. 8, 2019 1:22 PM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

AUSTIN, Minn.- The Mower County Farmers Bureau held an event in honor of Food Awareness Month. Local area farmers gathered to educate consumers about where their foods come from.

Marlin Fay is one local farmer who says buying locally sourced food is important.

"When people interact with people and you're talking face to face and they know what you do and trust you, that's a big thing we want them to trust us so they're buying our products and we want them to buy our product and feel good about it so that's what it's all about."

He says interacting with the public and being able to explain his farming ways is crucial to consumers being confident in the foods they're putting into their bodies. "I think it's key in keeping people fed and having confidence in what their food is."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 21°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Few Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 22°
Tracking a wintry mixture and heavy snow for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Rain, Snow, and Ice for the Weekend

Image

Southern MN lung transplant recipient with Cystic Fibrosis gets married on live TV

Image

NIACC advances to regional final

Image

Minnesota section playoff highlights

Image

State basketball: Clear Lake vs. Norwalk

Image

Locally Sourced Food

Image

Fill the Heart

Image

Women Share Stories of Pain and Resilience

Image

Search Warrant Results in Arrest

Image

Veteran Speaks About Task Force

Community Events