Where does your food come from? Get to know your local farmers

AUSTIN, Minn.- The Mower County Farmers Bureau held an event in honor of Food Awareness Month. Local area farmers gathered to educate consumers about where their foods come from.

Marlin Fay is one local farmer who says buying locally sourced food is important.

"When people interact with people and you're talking face to face and they know what you do and trust you, that's a big thing we want them to trust us so they're buying our products and we want them to buy our product and feel good about it so that's what it's all about."

He says interacting with the public and being able to explain his farming ways is crucial to consumers being confident in the foods they're putting into their bodies. "I think it's key in keeping people fed and having confidence in what their food is."