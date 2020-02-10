Clear

Where does all the snow go?

KIMT News Three's Calyn Thompson is finding out.

Posted: Feb 10, 2020 11:47 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As we get ready for the brutal cold, crews are still dealing with the aftermath of Sunday's storm.

It dumped a lot of snow across the area, so where does it all go when it's removed from the street?

In downtown Rochester, you may have noticed dump trucks filled with snow driving by. Follow the tracks and you'll find one of their dumping site behind Kohl's Department Store.

Yaggy Trucking is a big player in the snow moving game. They work with Sargent's Landscaping to clear parking lots and ramps for Mayo Clinic.

Jordan Yaggy has been moving snow since getting his driver's license. He says preparation is key.

"Every snowfall is different," Yaggy said. "Depends on the amount, the timing of it - is it overnight, during the day? It really varies just kind of depending on the logistics and timing of it really."

Yaggy admitted space isn't so much an issue as there's several sites across the community. Crews are more worried about time to get all the snow moved.

"There's definitely a lot of man hours that go into it," Yaggy said.

On Sunday, their trucks hauled upwards of 200 loads of snow. On Monday, they're expecting crews to do the same.

"They're the ones that get all the credit for it," Rick Foster, supervisor with Yaggy Trucking, said. "They're out there 12, 13 hours and they're the ones that make it happen. We're just the organizers of it."

Foster estimates it will take about three days to clean up after Sunday's snow event.

