Where can you dispose of flood debris in Olmsted County?

Regular and hazardous materials accepted at county recycling center.

Posted: Jun 29, 2019 10:54 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Olmsted County Recycling Center Plus is open for people with debris from recent heavy rain and flooding.

The Center will be open from 8 am until 5 pm Saturday, close Sunday, and then reopen on July 1 at 8 am. The Center will also be closed on July 4.

County residents can bring to the Center for disposal items such as carpet, furniture, sheetrock, appliances, and electronics. There will be a fee for disposal.

Hazardous materials such a drain cleaner, furniture stripper, motor vehicle oil, toilet bowl cleaner, antifreeze, pesticides, and fertilizers can also be brought to the center for proper disposal.

Minnesota Pollution Control would like to remind everyone with a flooded basement they should ventilate the space both before and during cleaning with any chemical solutions or if oil is present. Basement flooding usually involves sewer backup, so it is important to disinfect all surfaces after removing any water or sewage.

More information and best practices can be found from the Minnesota PCA here. Olmsted County residents can also contact the Recycling Center Plus at (507) 328-7070.  The Center is located at 305 Silver Creek Rd NE, Rochester.

