When should you seek professional mental health care?

ROCHESTER, Minn. - May is Mental Health Awareness Month. And the Coronavirus Pandemic has made it even more important than ever to monitor our mental well being.

But how do you know when it's time to seek professional help? Sean Kinsella, Executive Director of NAMI Southeast Minnesota, says it all depends on your age.

"For adults, changes in sleeping patterns is a big one, changes in eating, changes in enjoyment and activities. All of those are indicators that something else is going on. Also, if you can identify that you're using alcohol or maybe drugs," Kinsella said.

The signs can look a little bit different in teenagers.

"The things you'd look for in teens are substance abuse, cecoming inflexible and challenging authority continuously, getting into petty crimes," Kinsella explained.

When it comes to younger children, he says you should look for changes in school performance, if they're worrying excessivley, or if they just aren't wanting to do things they normally enjoy.

All month long, NAMI is hosting virutal educational sessions on all different kinds of mental health issues to help you navigate this uncertain time - and beyond. For more information on that, click here: https://namisemn.org/what-we-do/mham.html