When should you get a flu shot?

KIMT NEWS 3 - Flu season is quickly approaching. It generally runs from October through May, but doesn't usually peak until January or February. It takes abpout two weeks for antibodies to build up in a person's immune system, so it's important to not get the shot too early or too late in the season.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend children get the flu vaccine every fall, beginning at 6 months of age.

The CDC Control Chief warns this could be the "worst fall" when it comes to public health in the U.S. There's a big concern about what could happen as flu season coincides with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sue Yost, Freeborn County Public Health Director tells KIMT this year, it's recommended people get vaccinated in October.

"We really want to decrease the chance of flu being an issue along with COVID. It is possible to get both diseases at the same time even, so if you get your flu vaccine, it will help lower your risk," she explains.

Influenza and COVID-19 symptoms are similar, so it is difficult to be sure which one you have without getting tested for both.