Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Chill Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

When mother nature cancels local sports

Schools across North Iowa and Southern Minnesota have been cancelled the last two days. What happens when our team has no sports to cover? We find them.

Posted: Jan. 29, 2019 10:52 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

ROCHESTER, Minnesota -- It hasn't been the easiest of days for our KIMT News 3 Sports teams. With games across North Iowa and Southern Minnesota cancelled the last two days, it's been hard to find the action. 

With the wind chill dipping below 60 degrees below zero, schools and businesses will be closing down on Wednesday. Among those is the Rochester Recreation Center, which will close its doors the same day. 

When the snow is gone and the temperature increases, our sports team will be looking for the action. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
-25° wxIcon
Hi: -6° Lo: -27°
Feels Like: -58°
Albert Lea
Overcast
-26° wxIcon
Hi: -8° Lo: -29°
Feels Like: -51°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
-24° wxIcon
Hi: -6° Lo: -27°
Feels Like: -51°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
-26° wxIcon
Hi: -6° Lo: -28°
Feels Like: -60°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
-28° wxIcon
Hi: -8° Lo: -29°
Feels Like: -58°
Tracking life threatening cold and a warm up for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

How Delivery Drivers Stay Safe

Image

When mother nature cancels local sports

Image

Just how cold are these dangerously cold temperatures?

Image

Animal Cruelty Bill

Image

Enduring the frigid temps

Image

600 live fire

Image

Keeping Kids Busy During Snow Days

Image

Tracking the Continuation of Dangerous Cold - Frostbite Within 10min

Image

North Iowa Bulls' Wagner signs NAHL tender

Image

Creativity Helps Heat a Home

Community Events