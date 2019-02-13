When food banks close due to weather, people still have options

ROCHETER, Minn. - When schools are closed, there's a good chance local food banks will be closed too.

That's because they have to think about whether their clients and volunteers can get to them.

A "Closed Today" sign on one food shelf door doesn't mean people don't have other options.

The Salvation Army Food Shelf always tries to open, no matter the weather outside.

"We're just happy we can be here and give people that option," Cindy Norgard, the director of social services at the Salvation Army, said.

She said the food shelf is a satellite of Channel One Food Bank.

"We provide the space, we provide the volunteers, and record-keeping, and Channel One provides the food for us," Norgard said.

This can be a huge relief for people who rely on the services.

"It's snowing out here and it might get worse," Jerry Foster, of Rochester, said. "So I guess people are trying to stock up and be safe."

Norgard said sometimes people are surprised they're open, and that their volunteers get there as best they can.

Volunteer James Rentz walked to get there.

"Because people might come, and you want to be open," Rentz said.

Thankfully, the location is helpful.

"A lot of people who come to us walk, ride their bikes, even in this weather," Norgard said. "So they live close by, they live in the downtown area, so they can usually get to us."

By noon on Tuesday, the Salvation Army Food Shelf served five people. It's open on Tuesdays and Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

When the weather is better, Channel One Food Shelf is open every week day with shortened hours on Friday.

Both places say if you are in dire need, give them a call. They have emergency food resources available.