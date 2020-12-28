Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Warning - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

When firefighters and EMTs will get the COVID-19 vaccine

Both Mayo Clinic Ambulance and Rochester Fire Department have already begun vaccinating their front-line heroes.

Posted: Dec 28, 2020 9:50 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

ROCHESTER, Minn. - While hospital workers are at the front of the line for the COVID-19 vaccine, some first responders are also now able to receive the shot.

According to the Rochester Fire Department, their firefighters began getting the vaccine last week at Olmsted County Public Health.  Vaccinations will continue next week as well.

As for the Mayo Clinic Ambulance service, they started getting their shots about two weeks ago.

Operations Manager Michael Juntunen says EMTs have been very eager to get vaccinated.

"A good portion of our staff have gone and received theirs. It's not mandatory for our staff to receive the vaccine, it's completely optional but we do encourage it. A good portion of our staff were very interested and were very quick to sign up and fill as many appointments as they could," said Juntunen.

KIMT News 3 also spoke to the Mason City Fire Department.  They expect to get the vaccinations sometime this week.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 409061

Reported Deaths: 5206
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin851431357
Ramsey36582663
Dakota29727269
Anoka28635317
Washington18206180
Stearns16759168
St. Louis12254193
Scott1083476
Wright1068083
Olmsted897557
Sherburne755656
Carver635933
Clay611577
Rice543552
Kandiyohi534463
Blue Earth496728
Crow Wing446059
Otter Tail414849
Chisago407927
Benton383675
Winona351142
Nobles350244
Douglas343457
Mower329324
Polk316948
McLeod303339
Goodhue296140
Morrison287440
Beltrami283936
Lyon278429
Becker265432
Itasca264833
Isanti257930
Carlton256635
Steele24759
Pine236312
Todd221326
Nicollet204230
Mille Lacs201143
Brown198230
Freeborn192417
Le Sueur190815
Cass189819
Meeker185631
Waseca171112
Roseau159314
Martin154725
Wabasha14622
Hubbard138037
Redwood130126
Renville128138
Chippewa125423
Cottonwood121014
Houston115412
Dodge11454
Wadena110612
Fillmore10680
Watonwan10206
Rock101110
Aitkin100732
Sibley9975
Kanabec92018
Faribault8869
Pennington88214
Pipestone86321
Yellow Medicine85314
Swift78314
Jackson7778
Murray7445
Pope6873
Marshall67012
Stevens6656
Clearwater64713
Lac qui Parle59114
Wilkin5747
Koochiching5438
Lake53615
Lincoln4451
Unassigned43460
Big Stone4283
Norman4078
Mahnomen3907
Grant3757
Kittson33918
Red Lake3043
Traverse2022
Lake of the Woods1511
Cook1050

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 273725

Reported Deaths: 3694
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk40537406
Linn16370240
Scott13822147
Black Hawk12538215
Woodbury12083163
Johnson1085447
Dubuque10452135
Pottawattamie807890
Story786829
Dallas773864
Webster434361
Sioux427841
Cerro Gordo425859
Clinton404253
Marshall394654
Warren365933
Buena Vista365025
Muscatine348873
Des Moines344432
Plymouth330851
Wapello306190
Jasper281752
Lee280924
Marion262346
Jones256344
Henry244224
Carroll232627
Bremer222541
Crawford207421
Benton196336
Boone182215
Washington182027
Jackson175229
Tama173955
Dickinson167215
Mahaska165732
Delaware160329
Clay151611
Wright150116
Kossuth147428
Hamilton143622
Hardin142925
Buchanan140616
Harrison139852
Cedar135018
Winneshiek134517
Clayton134439
Fayette133816
Page133813
Floyd125933
Mills125914
Butler124818
Lyon122624
Cherokee119420
Poweshiek117524
Calhoun11669
Hancock115024
Allamakee114420
Iowa112420
Winnebago109028
Grundy105315
Louisa104724
Sac102214
Cass101538
Chickasaw101510
Mitchell101127
Union100416
Emmet98323
Jefferson97420
Appanoose94534
Humboldt93818
Guthrie93322
Shelby92323
Madison9208
Franklin87017
Palo Alto7908
Keokuk77523
Montgomery71615
Howard69215
Pocahontas68311
Ida68222
Clarke6536
Greene6347
Davis62518
Unassigned6240
Monroe61716
Osceola6077
Adair58117
Lucas5397
Monona53915
Taylor5298
Worth5042
Fremont4545
Van Buren44811
Decatur4143
Audubon3647
Wayne36421
Ringgold3527
Adams2522
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 8°
Mason City
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 0°
Albert Lea
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 12°
Austin
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 4°
Snow likely by Tuesday afternoon
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Covid-19 Vaccine phone fraud

Image

Aaron's Monday Night Forecast

Image

Plows prepare for snow

Image

Aaron's Monday Evening Forecast

Image

Minnesota to adjust minimum-wage fate Friday

Image

Some area firefighters and first responders receive Covid-19 vaccine

Image

Minnesota's minimum wage is set to increase in 2021

Image

Snowfall preparation

Image

Financial help for performing arts

Image

MnDOT prepares for tomorrow's snow

Community Events