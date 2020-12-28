When firefighters and EMTs will get the COVID-19 vaccine

ROCHESTER, Minn. - While hospital workers are at the front of the line for the COVID-19 vaccine, some first responders are also now able to receive the shot.

According to the Rochester Fire Department, their firefighters began getting the vaccine last week at Olmsted County Public Health. Vaccinations will continue next week as well.

As for the Mayo Clinic Ambulance service, they started getting their shots about two weeks ago.

Operations Manager Michael Juntunen says EMTs have been very eager to get vaccinated.

"A good portion of our staff have gone and received theirs. It's not mandatory for our staff to receive the vaccine, it's completely optional but we do encourage it. A good portion of our staff were very interested and were very quick to sign up and fill as many appointments as they could," said Juntunen.

KIMT News 3 also spoke to the Mason City Fire Department. They expect to get the vaccinations sometime this week.