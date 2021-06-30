When and where can you shoot off consumer-grade fireworks?

MASON CITY, Iowa - You may be in the market for purchasing some fireworks and showing off in front of the neighbors this 4th of July.

Bellino Fireworks' tent on 19th Street Southwest features just about anything a pyro fanatic is looking for, from classics like sparklers and firecrackers, to larger cakes like 'Chemically Imbalanced' and '2 Minute Warning.' Despite a reported nationwide shortage, Beverly Thompson, who has managed the tent for the past five years, says she has plenty of product in stock.

"They've been doing this for over 40 years, it's a small family owned business, they have products for us."

But before spending your hard earned money on fun and light up the night sky this weekend, you'll need to know if you're legally allowed to buy and light them, as cities and counties in the area have different rules on the sale and discharge of consumer-grade fireworks. For example, Cerro Gordo County does not allow discharge of fireworks in unincorporated areas of the county, while Mason City only allows a 5-hour window on July 3 and 4.

With the compressed schedule to allow fireworks to be shot off within Mason City city limits, Thompson has heard from customers about the time crunch, and hopes a conversation with city officials can possibly extend it.

"I think people would respect the ordinance a little bit more if it was more reasonable. To have only 6 to 11 p.m. for two days makes it difficult for families to enjoy both displays in Mason City and Clear Lake, and do their own small displays."

Whereas Iowa is a bit more loose when it comes to what kind of fireworks can legally be sold, Minnesota is more restrictive. While sprinklers, cones and tubes that emit sparks but remain on the ground, and novelty items like snappers and party poppers are allowed, anything that flies into the air and explodes remains outlawed.

If you plan to shoot off any fireworks, it's best to check with your city or county to see what is allowed, as well as having some way to douse any potential sparks on hand.