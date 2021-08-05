Wheel winners get their Winnebago

FOREST CITY, Iowa – The winners of “Wheel of Fortune’s Win a Winnebago Giveaway” have received their prize.

A Winnebago Solis 59P Camper was won by Eddie and Joyce Hightower of Tumbling Shoals, Arkansas. They were among nearly one million people who watched Wheel of Fortune, made note of the Bonus Round solution, and entered it online.

“We were so surprised to have won ‘Wheel’s Win a Winnebago Giveaway’,” says Joyce Hightower. “Camping has been a huge part of our lives for many years. In fact, this will be our fourth motorhome. We plan to spend time enjoying the many campgrounds in our local area. Since the Solis is easy to handle, we may also visit family in other parts of the country. For now, though, we are just enjoying the prospect of having a comfortable home away from home where we can be together and experience the outdoors.”

The Hightowers have been married for 55 years and describe themselves as RV enthusiasts. Winnebago Industries says the two recently donated their last motorhome to charity.

“We were thrilled to continue our partnership with ‘Wheel of Fortune,’” says Winnebago Outdoor President Huw Bower. “It was especially gratifying to sponsor a national park-themed giveaway. Winnebago is dedicated to helping people experience the outdoors through high-quality, innovative products. Our hope is that by fostering these experiences, we can help deepen people’s connections to national parks and inspire future generations of park stewards.”