National Wheelchair Sports Camp continues to inspire young athletes

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - Last week, KIMT News 3 introduced you to a group of guys hoping to bring wheelchair basketball back to the Med City. But, if you take a trip over to Stewartville you'll find a group of people hoping to bring happiness to physically challenged athletes.

"I told them I'd come but in the back of my mind, I was like I'm not going to no wheelchair camp," said Tasha Schuh.

Schuh is reflecting on a memory from her teen years. She was a perfectly healthy 16-year old but things took a devastating turn at a theatre performance.

"I was helping with a scene change and from directly behind me they removed the cover off of a trap door on stage. I had no idea and two seconds later I took a step back and fell through the trap door breaking my neck and severely crushing my spinal cord and was told I would never walk again."

Over the last two decades, Tasha has developed a special place in her heart for this camp at Ironwood Springs.

"This camp is amazing in the fact that not only does it show us what we can do because all year long we're out in the world facing things that we can't do, and this camp shows us what we can do and what's still possible."

Now a motivational speaker across the country, she has made many new friends like Jessie from Nebraska who she invited.

I heard it from Tasha Schuh and it's my first year and I've been loving camp so far," said Jessica Elsberry. "So far my favorite part is probably the horseback riding or archery."

One thing that Tasha wants people to understand is that the disabilities of these athletes do not define who they are or their happiness.

"I love my life and so whenever I see someone that looks down on me or has that feeling, I just tell them I am so happy and I wouldn't trade my life for anything."