What's the same, and what's different, between Iowa's and Minnesota's response to the coronavirus?

While MN Gov. Walz has enacted a statewide stay at home order, IA Gov. Reynolds has not yet done so

Posted: Apr 6, 2020 1:15 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - Not one state is exactly the same when it comes to their response in the fight against coronavirus. For Iowa and Minnesota, rules and regulations are different.

At Highland Park Golf Course, clubs are swinging as the season begins, though with some changes, by having no more than 5 people in the clubhouse, only having one entrance/exit, and removing indoor seating.

"We're trying to make as much space for people as we possibly can for everybody, and also limit the amount of people in one area."

Because Minnesota's courses remain closed, Manager Nick Largent has seen more people crossing the state line and picking up a club in Iowa. For him, it's a wait and see.

"As of right now, I hope we're going to stay open. This is such a great stress release for people, and it's good to see a bunch of smiles back on people's faces in these hard times right now."

Golf courses are only one piece of what's different between the two states, through there are some similarities. Services like schools and hair salons are closed, essential services are still hard at work, and restaurants remain limited to carry out and delivery services. The biggest difference? While Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has enacted a stay at home order, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has not done so.

Iowa State Senator Amanda Ragan has been hearing for calls pushing for more force from the Governor's office.

"I've had many constituents calling me, urging me to contact the Governor's office to make sure they know how serious it is and what they're feeling out here."

Two prominent state Democratic leaders, House Minority Leader Todd Prichard and Senate Minority Leader Janet Petersen, have sent a letter to the Governor's office, calling for a statewide shelter in place order, stressing that the order would send a message to flatten the cuve, save lives, and allow the state economy to recover faster.

