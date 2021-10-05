What's the protocol after an officer-involved shooting?

MASON CITY, Iowa - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) continues its investigation into an officer-involved shooting over the weekend.

Around 1:13 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the call of an initial shooting that occurred near State St. and Federal Ave., which is located on the plaza just to the north of Southbridge Mall, before another shooting that involved an officer. The officer is on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

In addition to Mason City Police, at least four employees from the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office responded to the shooting, along with several other agencies. After a critical incident such as this one, Sheriff Kevin Pals says that typically, it's standard procedure to contact an outside agency to conduct an investigation to avoid any appearance of a conflict of interest.

"If somebody calls in and complains that an officer was rude on a traffic stop, we would investigate that ourselves. But on the more critical incidents, we call an outside agency to do that."

It's not always the physical components of the job that cause concern. Sheriff Pals says they always debrief after major events, and consider mental health.

"It's not necessarily the physical things. Because we know that we have a cut on our arm, 'I go to the doctor and get stitches.' The mental part of our jobs...you never know how it affects anybody. usually, it takes a day or two for people to process that."

After all, Pals says in his line of work, it's important for responders to be mentally sharp.

"We know the best thing to do for the mental health of everyone is that we're taking care of our own too."

Two people, including the suspect, were injured and taken to MercyOne North Iowa. The severity of those injured has not been released. More information is expected to be released on Tuesday.