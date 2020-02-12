Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory - Wind Chill Advisory - Wind Chill Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

What's next with Rochester Civic Theatre's financial woes?

On Wednesday, Rochester Outside Agency Oversight Committee met to discuss what to recommend for city council to do next.

Posted: Feb 12, 2020 7:10 PM
Updated: Feb 12, 2020 7:29 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Civic Theatre's financial woes are significant. On Wednesday, Rochester Outside Agency Oversight Committee met to discuss what to recommend for city council to do next.

The mess came to light after the abrupt resignation of Executive Director Kevin Miller last month.

"It's time to drop the hammer on this organization and make some significant changes," Rochester City Councilman Michael Wojcik said.

A four-page letter describes several of the committee's findings. They include the city not seeing audited financial statements since July 2018. Rochester Civic Theatre's increased reliance on city's funding and not having enough assets to cover liabilities. Also, the city not obligated to provide direct funding to RCT.

Perhaps the most glaring is Rochester Civic Theatre and executive director not notifying the city when they obtained an unsecured $300,000 loan. RCT also hired professional actors, with a price tag of a quarter million dollars and no way to pay the bill.

"They tried to become something that they're not and the organization suffered as a result of it," Wojcik said. "Now their ability to go on in the current situation is going to be removed from them."

The city's oversight committee is sending recommendations to council that will drastically change RCT's finances and leadership.

"For 60 plus years the Civic Theatre has run the Civic Theatre and been the Civic Theatre," Wojcik said. "And that's not going to be the model going forward. We're going to look at some sort of a community collaborative organization to better utilize and share the space."

The city council is expected to consider the amended recommendations at their meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

"We need to sit down and we need to go through them and think about how that affects our future," RCT Board President Jeff Haynes said. ​

Wojcik tells KIMT News 3 the city still funds the building operations of the Rochester Civic Theatre.

Haynes said this year's season ends in May. It's up in the air whether they will have to cancel shows or even have a season next year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: -14°
Feels Like: -16°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: -16°
Feels Like: -9°
Austin
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: -12°
Feels Like: 6°
Charles City
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: -12°
Feels Like: 2°
Rochester
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: -14°
Feels Like: 2°
Snow followed by a dangerous chill
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Continuing to address racial inequality in schools

Image

Fake pet medication danger

Image

Parking Crackdown Paying Off

Image

Civic Theatre Financial Woes

Image

StormTeam 3 Tour at St. Pius X School in Rochester

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/12

Image

Project Rise

Image

Valentine's Day Flowers

Image

Housing Update

Image

Census workers needed

Community Events