What's next with Rochester Civic Theatre's financial woes?

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Civic Theatre's financial woes are significant. On Wednesday, Rochester Outside Agency Oversight Committee met to discuss what to recommend for city council to do next.

The mess came to light after the abrupt resignation of Executive Director Kevin Miller last month.

"It's time to drop the hammer on this organization and make some significant changes," Rochester City Councilman Michael Wojcik said.

A four-page letter describes several of the committee's findings. They include the city not seeing audited financial statements since July 2018. Rochester Civic Theatre's increased reliance on city's funding and not having enough assets to cover liabilities. Also, the city not obligated to provide direct funding to RCT.

Perhaps the most glaring is Rochester Civic Theatre and executive director not notifying the city when they obtained an unsecured $300,000 loan. RCT also hired professional actors, with a price tag of a quarter million dollars and no way to pay the bill.

"They tried to become something that they're not and the organization suffered as a result of it," Wojcik said. "Now their ability to go on in the current situation is going to be removed from them."

The city's oversight committee is sending recommendations to council that will drastically change RCT's finances and leadership.

"For 60 plus years the Civic Theatre has run the Civic Theatre and been the Civic Theatre," Wojcik said. "And that's not going to be the model going forward. We're going to look at some sort of a community collaborative organization to better utilize and share the space."

The city council is expected to consider the amended recommendations at their meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

"We need to sit down and we need to go through them and think about how that affects our future," RCT Board President Jeff Haynes said. ​

Wojcik tells KIMT News 3 the city still funds the building operations of the Rochester Civic Theatre.

Haynes said this year's season ends in May. It's up in the air whether they will have to cancel shows or even have a season next year.