What's next in Minnesota? Bars and restaurants can partially re-open June 1

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota is beginning to loosen restrictions across the state.

Gov. Tim Walz said Wednesday that starting June 1, restaurants and bars may open outdoor dining as long as they adhere to proper social distancing.

Walz said hair salons and barbershops may open with safety protocols.

“While it’s not perfect, it’s safe,” Walz said.

Walz said these announcements are part of Phase 2 or re-opening the state’s economy.

“Our restaurants and bars are an integral part of the social fabric of Minnesota, and it has been heartbreaking to see this pandemic wreak havoc on our hospitality industry,” said Walz. “While the virus won’t yet allow for business as usual, let’s do what we do best after winter in Minnesota and head outside. Whether it’s a Jucy Lucy, a plate of tamales, or a walleye dinner, Minnesotans can support their local restaurant by enjoying a socially distanced meal outdoors.”

Outdoor dining can begin on June 1, with restaurants maintaining social distancing and seating no more than 50 patrons at a time. In addition to outdoor dining, restaurants and bars will be able to continue to offer takeout, curbside, and delivery services, which have been permitted throughout the pandemic in Minnesota.

On May 13, Gov. Walz replaced Minnesota’s Stay Home order with a Stay Safe order as Minnesota continues to safely turn the dial back towards normal life.

Minnesota House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt (R-Crown), issued the following statement regarding the reopening guidance released by the Walz administration:

"These announcements show exactly why the governor should be working with the legislature instead of going it alone. What is the science that allows indoor salon services but restricts restaurants to outdoor seating? Why are churches limited to 10 people outdoors while hundreds of people can gather in the aisles of big box stores?"

"Many of our Main Street businesses cannot afford to wait until June 1st. Outdoor seating at bars and restaurants should begin immediately—we need to trust our businesses to protect the health and safety of employees and customers."