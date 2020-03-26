What's next for spring sports?

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – As the coronavirus continues to spread, it’s making life difficult for coaches, administrators, and student-athletes while they all continue to wonder what’s next?

KIMT News 3 Sports Director, Kaleb Gillock, spoke with two coaches and the parent of a student-athlete about what they hope to see once prep sports return.

“The most challenging thing about this is you never know what’s going to happen from one day to the next,” Lourdes softball coach, Becky Macken said.

Leave no doubt about it, these past two weeks have been weighing on the shoulders of coaches and activities directors across the country. Macken is hoping for what she calls an abbreviated season, where the players would only play conference games and the postseason.

She admits she saw the postponement of sports coming so she took a proactive approach.

“Before all of this happened, I kind of planned ahead and our trainer actually provided a bunch of training videos that we have online for the girls to keep physically fit.”

While schools are closed and practices and face to face contact is prohibited, Steve Strickland, the activities director and track coach at Lourdes says they will need to have some type of training period when spring sports do return.

“We’re going to need something,” he said. “You look at softball (which) has one week in. Baseball has one week of throwing in – no hitting or any of that kind of stuff. When you’re looking at team sports, they need to get some almost like a spring training in. They’re going to need time.”

So what is being done to persuade governing bodies like the MSHSL and IHSAA/IGHSAU to make a logical decision? One mother from Webster City has started a petition that had over 23,000 signatures Thursday night.

She says it’s only fair to the athletes like her son who has a chance at winning a state track title. She wants kids to finish their careers with no what-ifs.

“I want to get our state back on its feet and give these kids a chance,” Alesha Whitmore said. “They’re our future and I think it’s huge and important to show them the positive reaction that we’re having. Making sure that they get a good chance and a good shot at what they deserve. They’ve all worked hard.”

KIMT News 3 Sports will continue to make voices like these heard while we work through this pandemic together with hopes of sports returning in a safe and timely manner. Until then, we’ll wait.

“It’s frustrating to say the least but it’s really out of our hands,” Macken added.

Stay with KIMT News 3 for the latest updates in sports during the coronavirus pandemic.