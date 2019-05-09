Clear

What's next after mistrial in Alexander Weiss murder case?

Whether or not there will be a second trial is up to the state.

Posted: May. 9, 2019 2:14 PM
Updated: May. 9, 2019 2:50 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The question of ‘what’s next’ looms after the judge ruled a mistrial in the murder case involving Alexander Weiss.

Weiss was charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting death of 17-year-old Muhammed Rahim in January of 2018.

Whether or not there will be a second trial is up to the state.

KIMT News 3 sat down with defense attorney Steve Rolsch, who’s not involved in the case, but explains just how difficult of a case it really is.

Rolsch explains it’s a case based on decisions.

“What would you do? It's easy to say in hindsight we'd all go in our car and lock it and wait for the police,” Rolsch said. “We don't know if that would happen. We don't know what would've happened. We're not sure. That's the real difficulty I think.”

So difficult that the 12-member jury could not come to an agreement, leading to the judge declaring a mistrial.

“That really probably was the key to this case is at what point did the jury believe Mr. Weiss had a duty to retreat,” James McGeeney, Weiss’ defense attorney, said.

The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office will have to decide if they want to try the Weiss case again.

“They have to fit the facts to the crime, so that's their job,” Rolsch said. “And I'm sure that this was not easy for them either. It's not an easy thing to do, charge someone with murder.”

It all goes back to the concept of self-defense.

“We're going to sit down and think about it,” Mark Ostrem, the Olmsted County Attorney, said. “Are there ways we can present this question better?”

A review hearing for this case is scheduled for June 6 at 9:00 a.m. at the Olmsted County Courthouse.

Be sure to stay with KIMT for continuing coverage of this case.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 38°
Albert Lea
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 39°
Austin
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 40°
Charles City
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 36°
Rochester
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 35°
Tracking another chilly and windy day followed by a great end to the week!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking the Return of Sunshine

Image

Southern MN schools honored by as 'Best Schools'

Image

Forest City library on the move

Image

Tracking A Cool & Cloudy Thursday

Image

NC Softball is back into the swing of things

Image

SAW: Danielle Johnson

Image

Responding to sexual abuse

Image

Compensating RPS workers for snow days

Image

Beto O'Rourke makes a campaign stop in Mason City

Image

Chris Nelson's Forecast 5/8

Community Events