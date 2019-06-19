ST. CHARLES, Minn. - Thursdays Downtown brings hundreds of people to Rochester every week during the summer. But now, one of its neighboring communities, St. Charles, is starting up a summer festival of it's own.

It's called "What's On Wednesdays" and takes place every other Wednesday from June until August.

People can get together for live music, food, and shopping from local vendors.

The first WOW ever was so successful, one of the local vendors sold out of food.

"It's just this community, I think" Hillary Thompson, community member and one of the WOW organizers said of the success. "Everyone loves on each other in such a great way."

For the town of St. Charles, it's important to have a free, community event that people do not need to travel out of town for.

"As a mom myself, I love the idea that every other Wednesday in the summer I don't even have to think about what I'm going to meal plan for my kids," Thompson said. "Offering something that's free, family friendly, in town, in the middle of the week... it's just a great way for people to come together."

The next WOW will be on Wednesday, June 19. The theme of the night will be summer safety. Families can learn how to stay safe during summer from local first responders. Each event has its own theme.

The summer festivals take place from 5-8pm in the green space behind city hall.