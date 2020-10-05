What you should keep in mind before heading south for the winter

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Now is the time when snowbirds start to make their way south for the winter! And there are of course some added concerns this year you should think about before you hit the road.

It doesn't matter is someone is driving or flying to their destination this winter, you need to make sure you're doing it safely and taking plenty of precautions. First things first, you need to expect the unexpected. The most important thing you can do before starting your travel is to plan ahead. Every state has different guidelines right now, so you need to make sure you know what those are, whether you need a mask at all times or if you need to quarantine when you arrive. If you're staying in a hotel or a condo, be sure to find out if they have any restrictions in place before you arrive so you know what to expect.

Chris Holbert is the CEO of SecuraTrac, which is a device that works with emergency response centers to alert authorities if you have an emergency. He explained limiting the number of stops you make is something you should be planning for. "It's just an extent that you can limit your stops, whether they're at rest stops, gas stations, restaurants or wherever, it's a key consideration to plan for," said Holbert. "So when you plan your trip, not only plan how many stops that you might need to make, but also where they might be within a city or a population or density and also during peak times. So stopping at a gas station and grabbing something to drink or eat while you're filling up isn't the end of the world, but if you do it 2 times versus 6, it's better." He also recommends using curbside pickup for food.

Holbert explained as humans, we can sometimes get tired of being in the same place after a while, so it's normal to want to change things up. He said if you continue to do the steps that have been proven to slow the spread of COVID-19, then he thinks it's okay to travel. "If we do that, then you can get out of the home and exercise or just get out of the home simply just to get a change of scenery. If people keep that in mind, I think by in large whether they go to Arizona, Texas, Florida, wherever they might go for their snowbird season, I think they'll be okay," explained Holbert.

If you're driving, you can call 511 and learn what the road conditions are like wherever you're heading. Always make sure your friends and family know where you're at and you should also stock up on face masks, hand sanitizer and gloves before traveling.