What you need to know before heading to the polls on Super Tuesday

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Starting at 7 am, people will cast their vote for the 2020 Presidential Primary. Tuesday marks the first Presidential Primary in Minnesota in nearly 30 years.That's because it's been a caucus state since the yearly 1990's. Who is on the ballot has changed drastically over the last 48 hours. Voters will have to choose which party you want to vote with. Tuesday will decide who will be on the ballot in November.

If you still need to register to vote, you can do so at a polling place before voting. All you need is a state issued ID with your current address or one of the other accepted proofs required by law. Rochester's City Clerk, Anissa Hollingshead, said this is our chance to have our voices heard. "I think it's just a good opportunity for our voters to be at the beginning of the process," explained Hollingshead. "A lot of times, we get to November and people feel like, 'I don't like any of these candidates that I have to choose from.' Well this is the part of the process where you decide who's going to be on the ballot in November. So this is our opportunity as Minnesotans and eligible voters to play our role."

She's hopeful today will be a positive experience for voters at their polling place. "We've kinda seen as things have shifted through the cycle this year from Iowa to New Hampshire, Nevada, South Carolina - now we're at Super Tuesday states. So for our Minnesota voters to be part of what really is the biggest day across the country for presidential primary voting," Hollingshead said. "So we have 14 states and one territory voting on this day, So it's an exciting time for our voters."

Voting ends at 8 pm, but as long as you're in line by 8 o'clock, you will still be able to vote. If you need to verify where your designated polling place is, you can view that here.