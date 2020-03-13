What you need to know: How coronavirus has impacted your favorite sports

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS - The coronavirus is making a huge impact on sports. Here is what we know about how it is affecting local teams so far.

Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL)

The MSHSL announced Thursday that beginning on Mar. 13, the number of fans permitted to attend sanctioned events will be limited. This effects the girls' basketball state semifinals and finals, as well as boys' basketball section championship games. According to a press release, attendance will only be permitted to rostered participants, coaches, event staff, TV network partners, credentialed media, and a small number of school-approved spectators for each game. All consolation games have been canceled. The adaptive floor hockey tournament has been canceled.

Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA)

The IHSAA has announced it will be limiting the number of spectators allowed to attend the boys' basketball state tournament in Des Moines. Consolation games will be played as scheduled. The IHSAA announced that only team members, game officials, essential tournament workers, Iowa Events Center staff, limited credentialled media, and select school spectators will be allowed inside Wells Fargo Arena and will be asked to leave once the game is complete.

National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA)

The NJCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Championship tournament will continue in Rochester on Friday. All consolation games have been canceled and the semifinals and championship games have been moved to Friday. The semifinals begin at 11 AM at the Rochester Regional Sports Center and the championship game will follow at 6 PM. The upcoming Division I and II tournaments have been postponed. The targeted reschedule date is set for Apr. 20.

National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA)

The NAIA has canceled all winter championship events.

NAHL/NA3HL

The North American Hockey League (NAHL) and North American Tier III Hockey League (NA3HL) announced on Thursday the executive decision has been made to pause the season. According to a press release, the situation is under continuous review and there is currently no word on when play will resume. This impacts the Rochester Grizzlies, North Iowa Bulls, and Austin Bruins.

NCAA

The NCAA announced the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, as well as all other remaining winter and spring championships, have been canceled.

NBA

Hours after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert reportedly tested positive for coronavirus, the NBA announced Wednesday it was suspending the season for the wellbeing of everyone involved. On Thursday, the league release a statement that said it is working with public health experts to determine safe protocols for resuming games. Tickets already purchased for a postponed game will be honored on the rescheduled date. If games are not played or are played in empty arenas, they will work with fans for a credit.

NHL

The NHL announced Thursday that it has suspended the 2019-2020 season.

MLS

Major League Soccer has suspended match play for 30 days as of Thursday.

MLB

Major League Baseball has delayed spring training for two weeks and pushed opening day back two weeks.

NASCAR

NASCAR will hold its race events at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway without fans in attendance. Events have been restricted to competitors, crews, officials, and other necessary personnel. Future scheduling is yet to be determined.

Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings released a statement on Twitter Thursday that they are suspending coaches and scouts from traveling.

PGA

The PGA has canceled the Players Championship as well as all PGA tour events across all tours through the beginning of April, saying the right thing to do for fans and players is to pause. Stay tuned to KIMT News 3 for the latest developments.