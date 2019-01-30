What you need to have in your car before braving the brutal temperatures

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Minnesotans know getting stuck on the side of the road in bitter cold temperatures can happen to them.

“Absolutely,” Susie Paynter of Mantorville said.

And for some, it’s already happened.

“I've been run off the road, so, you know, I've been that guy,” Sean Samson of Rochester said.

“I've been stuck on the side of the road, I've been run off the road, I've been in a head on collision in weather like this,” Amanda Mikhail of Rochester said.

It’s almost record-breaking weather like this, with ‘feels like temperatures’ in the -50s, that has some people prepared.

“Hats, gloves, mittens. The ones I have in my car are like bright orange,” Paynter said.

But not everyone is ready for a worst-case scenario of getting stuck on the road for days.

“I think a lot of it is the comfort of having that cell phone with them,” Paynter said.

“We as Minnesotans are very hearty and i think we're really proud of being hearty in this weather so i think it's a bit of pride,” Mikhail said.

But Minnesota Department of Public Safety wants people to put their pride aside and put together a winter survival kit in their car.

It should include a red cloth, food, a knife, flashlight, blanket, and batteries.

Minnesota DPS also suggests having matches and a tealight candle that can help keep the car warm without the engine.

For Samson, putting together a winter survival kit is a no brainer.

“I think everybody should. It probably wouldn't cost you more than 30 bucks to put one together,” he said.

It’s a small amount to pay that could save a life.

For more items to have and what to do if you get stuck in the car, click here.