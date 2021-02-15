What you can do to protect your pipes in sub-zero temperatures

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's a cold weather heartache which could hit you hard in the pocketbook. As our frigid streak continues, a burst pipe is definitely something you want to avoid.

Shane Poncelet, service manager with Superior Mechanical recommends keeping all the faucets in your home on a trickle, to keep the water flowing through the pipes.

You'll also want to open up any cupboards or bathroom vanities to keep the warm air flowing underneath.

He also says don't turn your thermostat down too far, your central heating is another key to keeping your pipes flowing.

Poncelet also wants to remind us even though temperatures will be warming up, your pipes still aren't out of the danger zone just yet.

"Don't think that the first day it gets 30, that you're not going to get a chance of freezing any pipes because the ground is still freezing downward," said Poncelet.

Outside your home, you will want to make sure your garden hose is not attached to your spigot. The water in the hose could freeze up into your pipe.

It's also a good idea to keep your garage door closed overnight to protect any pipes inside.