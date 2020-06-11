What you can do to help Rochester out of this recession

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The recession, or a decline in economic activity, in Rochester isn't much different than what other cities are facing, but it is different than the past recession in 2008. This one happened very fast and when the pandemic hit, it hit hard.

KIMT News 3 sat down with the president of Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce, Kathleen Harrington and to discuss what the community can do to help the process go even quicker. The Med City is what it is majority because of Mayo Clinic and the hospital was hit hard during this recession, between making furloughs and putting some procedures on hold. But as Mayo begins practicing again, hotels and restaurants will benefit from that.

Harrington explained 1 in 3 jobs here in Rochester come from small businesses and small businesses were the most impacted this time around. She said we'll have to rebuild our own economy and that depends on every citizen here, starting with shopping local. "I think one of the key things and it's almost a moral obligation, is to support one another," said Harrington. "To make sure as consumers, we are supporting our small businesses, that we are purchasing from them, supporting them, getting them back on their feet."

Harrington said she's hopeful that Rochester will come out of this recession because we've done it before, but she said it could take businesses 6 months to a year to fully be back to normal. However, as businesses have started to reopen this week, she's starting to see a positive change in the economy. Many small business owners have taken advantage of the government funding and she said that's helping the community work through this recession.

As for the businesses who couldn't survive, Harrington explained what she hopes they can do. "Reopen, redesign themselves, reinvent themselves," said Harrington. "Like with the last recession, many did come back. Some changed how they operated, but we're hoping those that want to come back will find the way to do it."