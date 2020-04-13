Clear
What you can do to avoid going into debt during the pandemic

More and more people are filing for unemployment. Follow these steps to avoid going into debt.

Posted: Apr 13, 2020 8:18 PM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Just last week, 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment. So not having available funds right now might be tempting you to dip into your savings account or pull out your credit card more often. That's why it's important you know how to properly spend your money on only crucial things right now.

Vice President of Wealth Enhancement Group, Mark Williamson, broke down the best way to save money right now. Step one, make a budget. With a budget, you can see in front of you the money you do have right now, what bills you have to pay and how long the money you have will last you. Step two, stop automatic payments from coming out of your account, check to see if your student loans are being deferred and see what options you have with your house mortgage or your rent. Step three, apply for unemployment if you need to. He said they've sped the process up so you can get the funds faster.

Williamson explained when you get the stimulus check, make sure you put it to good use. "Understanding your budget is the first step towards seeing what to do when this other money arrives," Williamson said. "You may even have some positive aspects financially in investments, etc., for the long term good that you find from this." in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or the CARES Act, it also allows you to take from your retirement accounts without the usual penalties.

Williamson said if you find yourself struggling coming out of this, there are so many resources to help you. He advises reaching out to churches or support groups, just talk to those around you and don't be afraid to ask for help.

