What would summer baseball and softball be like in Iowa? Here's a peak

Just what would summer on the diamond look like in Iowa after Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday prep baseball and softball could be played?

The Iowa Department of Education issued guidelines on how it would look, pending approval from the state’s athletic leaders.

Some of the key points can be found below:

ON PRACTICES

Practice could begin June 1. No dugouts may be used - Players’ items should be lined up against the fence. Players should use their own gloves, helmets, and bats as much as possible. Coaches are in charges of social distancing measures. No sharing of water bottles or water fountains. Players and coaches should check their temperatures before practice. Coaches must ban the spitting of sunflower seeds. Games could begin June 15.

ON GAMES

Dugouts can be used during games only. Schools must limit the use of bleachers for fans. Bringing chairs would be encouraged. No concession stands allowed.

For complete information, click here.