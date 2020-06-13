Clear

What will police body cameras show about George Floyd's death

'A video camera, when properly authenticated, is an eye witness. It can testify.'

Posted: Jun 13, 2020 1:13 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Video recorded by a bystander showed the world George Floyd’s horrifying last minutes, capturing his cries and pleas for air as a Minneapolis officer used his knee to pin down Floyd's neck.

But the footage recorded by body cameras that officers wore on their chests as they were arresting Floyd is expected to show even more about what the officers and Floyd were doing and saying during that fateful encounter, and it could shape how the officers’ cases play out in court.

“A video camera, when properly authenticated, is an eye witness. It can testify,” said Michael Primeau, an audio and video forensics expert at Michigan-based Primeau Forensics.

Floyd, a black man who was handcuffed, died May 25 after Derek Chauvin, a white officer, used his knee to pin Floyd to the ground. Chauvin, who kept his knee on Floyd’s neck even after Floyd stopped moving, has been charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter.

The three other officers, Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao, have been charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and manslaughter. All four officers were fired.

The widely seen video recorded by a bystander shows Chauvin’s actions and Floyd’s anguish as he gasps for air. It also shows Thao, who was facing the bystanders. Some surveillance videos that have been released show bits and pieces of what happened before Floyd ended up on the ground, but a complete video picture of what happened from start to finish hasn’t emerged. Body camera videos are not expected to be made public until a trial or until the cases are otherwise resolved.

Police spokesman John Elder said he was told that all four officers had their body cameras on, which is department policy. Minneapolis police officers are required to activate their body cameras well before they arrive to a scene under rules put in place after the 2017 fatal shooting of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, an Australian native who called 911 to report hearing a possible sexual assault behind her home. The two officers who responded to her call didn't activate their body cameras until after one of them shot her.

In the Floyd case, Bruce Gordon, a spokesman for the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, confirmed that body camera video captured portions of the incident. He said there is no squad car video that shows what happened.

John Stiles, a spokesman for Attorney General Keith Ellison, the lead prosecutor in the case, said prosecutors are reviewing all available evidence. He said he couldn't comment further.

Mel Reeves, a longtime community activist in Minneapolis, said he doesn't think the body camera video will matter because the bystander video should be enough to convict the officers.

“We saw what we saw,” Reeves said. “We don’t need any more evidence. We saw a man murdered. … If the system that we live under — if this so-called democracy — can’t find a way to punish people that caused a human being’s death, we will have to pack up our bags and try something else.”

But body camera videos are expected to give a more complete picture, particularly in the cases of Kueng and Lane, whose actions are not seen in the bystander video because they are obscured by a squad car.

“From the one bystander video … you see Chauvin, which is obviously very damning, but you don’t see what the other two are doing, or hear what they are saying,” said Mike Brandt, a Minneapolis-area defense attorney who is not involved in the case. “I think all the body cameras are going to be key in explicating exactly what was said and what was done.”

Lane's attorney, Earl Gray, said he has seen his client’s body camera video and in his view, “it pretty much exonerates him.” Without getting into detail about what it shows, Gray said the recorded audio and video is favorable to his client and reaffirms what is outlined in the criminal complaint: that Lane raised concern and suggested rolling Floyd onto his side.

Attorneys for Chauvin and Kueng said they weren't making statements or answering questions about the case. An attorney for Thao didn't respond to messages seeking comment.

According to the criminal complaints, the officers were arresting Floyd for suspicion of passing a counterfeit $20 bill at a nearby store. At one point, they struggled to get him into a squad car, Chauvin pulled him out and Floyd “went to the ground face down and still handcuffed.”

Brandt said body camera video will be key in showing what happened in the squad car. If Floyd was agitated or acting out, the defense could argue that Floyd was acting erratically and the officers' actions were reasonable. But even if that's the case, he said, that argument is problematic because once Floyd is subdued, prosecutors can point to the bystander video and make the argument that there was no longer a threat and that Chauvin crossed the line.

Andrew M. Stroth, a Chicago civil rights attorney, said video evidence, no matter the source, is critical in any case because it tells a story objectively and plays a role in getting officers charged in the first place. Minneapolis police initially said Floyd “appeared to be suffering medical distress” after he resisted arrest and was handcuffed, but police realized that was wrong after they saw the video, which sparked widespread protests in Minneapolis and beyond.

“But for the (bystander) video, there’s no way all those officers would’ve been charged that swiftly,” Stroth said.

Primeau, the forensics experts, cautioned that video needs to be properly analyzed and sometimes supported by other evidence. For example, he said, additional information about the use of force on Floyd’s neck is going to be imperative to determine whether Chauvin’s act was deadly, and autopsy reports will need to back those claims up.

“Your moral perspective wants to say that" it was deadly, he said. “Your bias wants to say that … but we don’t know how much force was used … there’s no numerical value that pops up on the screen that says, ’That’s 20 pounds of pressure on his neck for eight minutes and that’s what it was (that killed him).”

The county’s autopsy shows Floyd’s heart stopped while he was being restrained; an autopsy commissioned by the family shows he died of asphyxiation due to neck and back compression.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 28869

Reported Deaths: 1267
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin9674693
Ramsey3680167
Stearns208117
Anoka165487
Nobles15996
Dakota157271
Olmsted74012
Washington73536
Rice5943
Mower5742
Kandiyohi5341
Scott5043
Clay49031
Todd3642
Wright3622
Carver2612
Sherburne2602
Freeborn1970
Benton1903
Steele1730
Lyon1582
Blue Earth1541
Martin1435
St. Louis11914
Cottonwood940
Pine940
Nicollet9311
Crow Wing879
Goodhue867
Winona8615
Watonwan860
Unassigned8231
Otter Tail781
Carlton780
Chisago731
Polk672
Itasca5812
Dodge550
Chippewa541
Morrison520
Le Sueur501
Douglas480
Meeker471
McLeod460
Becker450
Isanti440
Jackson430
Murray410
Pennington370
Waseca320
Faribault250
Sibley251
Mille Lacs241
Rock230
Beltrami210
Wabasha200
Fillmore201
Swift191
Brown172
Norman160
Pipestone140
Big Stone130
Aitkin130
Kanabec121
Wilkin123
Marshall120
Cass112
Wadena100
Pope100
Koochiching90
Redwood80
Yellow Medicine80
Renville80
Lincoln60
Grant60
Mahnomen61
Houston50
Hubbard50
Traverse50
Roseau50
Red Lake40
Clearwater30
Lac qui Parle30
Stevens10
Lake10
Kittson10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 22566

Reported Deaths: 630
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk4906150
Woodbury295738
Black Hawk181353
Buena Vista13434
Linn100580
Dallas97326
Marshall93118
Wapello66122
Johnson6338
Crawford5872
Muscatine56842
Pottawattamie43810
Tama41929
Scott39710
Dubuque37121
Louisa35411
Sioux3320
Jasper27617
Wright2630
Washington2069
Warren1821
Plymouth1734
Story1692
Allamakee1214
Hamilton1040
Mahaska10414
Poweshiek948
Webster881
Dickinson840
Clarke831
Boone790
Bremer746
Henry742
Taylor690
Des Moines682
Clinton671
Guthrie553
Cedar521
Cherokee510
Benton461
Monroe456
Jefferson430
Shelby420
Osceola410
Marion380
Jones380
Clay380
Franklin380
Hardin360
Lee361
Cerro Gordo361
Iowa350
Clayton343
Buchanan341
Emmet340
Sac340
Davis301
Madison302
Monona290
Pocahontas290
Fayette280
Harrison280
Lyon260
Humboldt261
Delaware251
Winneshiek250
Hancock240
Grundy230
Lucas222
Mills210
Floyd191
Butler182
Carroll171
Calhoun160
Page160
Appanoose163
Kossuth160
Greene150
Ida150
Keokuk150
Chickasaw150
Jackson140
Audubon131
Cass130
Winnebago120
Howard120
Van Buren110
Adair100
Union100
Palo Alto90
Montgomery92
Ringgold70
Adams70
Mitchell60
Fremont40
Unassigned40
Wayne30
Decatur30
Worth30
Rochester
Few Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 64°
Mason City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 70°
Sunny skies to finish off the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 6/12

Image

RV sales and rentals soar during pandemic

Image

Rochester Games and Arcade reopen

Image

Iowa Restaurants 100% open

Image

History of Protests

Image

Rochester movie theaters reopen Friday

Image

Food Truck Friday in Clear Lake

Image

Legislative Special Session starts today

Image

Unemployment fraud warning

Image

Cinemagic Theatres Reopens

Community Events