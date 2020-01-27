What to expect in the week before the Iowa caucuses

MASON CITY, Iowa - Rayce Hardy, a political science professor from Riverland Community College, thinks there will be a strong turnout for the Iowa caucuses this year, topping the numbers from 2008.

"As long as the weather holds, I think it was just shy of 300,000 back in ‘08. They're expecting over that this time."

In recent polls, Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg have been battling it out for first place. For some candidates, Iowa may end up leaving them with a hard decision on whether to keep fighting.

"Amy Klobuchar has the most to gain or lose by the Iowa caucus and probably second would be Andrew Yang," said Hardy

While much of the focus has been on the democrats, hardy says don't expect president trump to stay quiet before the caucuses.

"He’s put out millions of dollars of ads, especially on Facebook and Google. He's really had a wide variety of ads and he's had plenty of them."

With the top three candidates pretty much neck and neck, it could be easy for a rather untraditional candidate to pull out a win. Hardy makes a bold prediction.

"I would be surprised if Bernie Sanders didn't get the most votes on Monday."