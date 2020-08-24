What to expect from the Republican National Convention this week

MASON CITY, Iowa - The first night of the Republican National Convention has come and gone. What will the rest of the week look like?

Earlier today, we checked in with political analyst Rayce Hardy, an instructor at Riverland Community College in Austin.

He thinks Republicans will seek an overall positive tone with their convention, but will paint a dark picture when it comes to the Biden Harris ticket.

Hardy also pointed out over half of the speakers at the RNC are related to the President.

The convention will have some competition for the limelight this week, according to Hardy.

"The fires in California. You've got two storms in the south that are going to hit this week. We've also got what's going on in Kenosha right now, so we got a lot of things that are detracting from that," said Hardy.

Hardy says Republicans are trying to paint a picture of Trump as being Presidential, culminating with his acceptance of the nomination from the White House lawn.

Some notable names from our area will be speaking at the convention. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is scheduled for Tuesday and Iowa's junior senator Joni Ernst will be at the lectern on Wednesday.