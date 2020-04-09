What to expect during a telehealth appointment

ROCHESTER, Minn. - While you may not be able to or may not want to go to the doctor's office for a non-emergency visit, it is still possible to meet with your doctor through a virtual house call.

KIMT News 3 spoke with Dr. Randy Hemann, Chief Medical Officer at Olmsted Medical Center. OMC video chatting appointments can be set up through the online patient portal, or a telephone appointment can be set up over the phone. The appointments are the same structure as a normal appointment, except you don't have to be in the same room as your doctor.

Through a telehealth visit, a doctor can do a medication check, evaluate how a treatment or therapy is working, and see how a patient is breathing or moving.

"It's not as good as a face to face visit. That's still our sacred, strongest way of connecting with patients but there are a lot of things we can do and have always wanted to do but to be honest, the pandemic kind of forced the hand that got this going for many clinics," explains Dr. Hemann.

While telehealth visits become more popular, cybercriminals are scheming to find ways to get your information. If you get a suspicious email or phone call claiming to be your healthcare provider, don't give any passwords or personal information. Double-check the email address, web address, or phone number. If you are unsure, call your healthcare provider to make sure the appointment is legitimate.