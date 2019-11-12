What to expect from public impeachment hearings: 'Don't ever underestimate the strength that TV has in creating the image'

KIMT NEWS 3 - Wednesday marks the start of the public impeachment hearings against President Trump.

The House of Representatives is holding the hearings, examining President Trump's dealings with Ukraine. If the House decides to bring charges, a trial for removal will go to the Senate. That's still very far away as testimonies begin tomorrow.

Chad Israelson is a history instructor at Rochester Community and Technical College. He tells KIMT News 3 being able to watch the process will be helpful for people.

"Don't ever underestimate the strength that TV has in creating the image," Israelson said. "If someone looks believable, sounds believable, that sort of thing, if someone is faltering, having trouble remembering, or stringing together sentences - that can be very damaging even if it's not legally conclusive."

This is only the fourth time in United States history a president has faced the threat of impeachment. Congress formally impeached Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton, while Richard Nixon and Donald Trump are the only only presidents to face formal impeachment inquiries.

"The Clinton impeachment was fairly like, 'OK, he lied under oath.' That was fairly clear and so we'll move forward that way," Israelson said. "With Watergate [Nixon] and Trump, it's more like an onion. You keep peeling away these layers and what are we going to find underneath it."

KIMT News 3 will bring you complete coverage of the first public hearings of the impeachment inquiry. CBS News' Norah O'Donnell will anchor special reports from Washington on Thursday and Friday.