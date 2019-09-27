What to do with deer on Wildwood Golf Course in Charles City

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - According to the city, a herd of deer have been causing problems by damaging greens at the Wildwood Golf Course. The city council voted 5-0 to allow bow hunters to harvest some of the herd starting on November 1st.

Some residents are upset about the hunt. They think the city should use non-lethal means to keep the deer away from the golf course.

A petition to save the Wildwood deer has been launched on change.org and so far, it has garnered over 7,000 signatures.