What to do with deer on Wildwood Golf Course in Charles City

The city council approved bow hunting to thin out the herd. Some local residents want a more non-lethal approach.

Posted: Sep 27, 2019 9:45 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - According to the city, a herd of deer have been causing problems by damaging greens at the Wildwood Golf Course.  The city council voted 5-0 to allow bow hunters to harvest some of the herd starting on November 1st.

Some residents are upset about the hunt.  They think the city should use non-lethal means to keep the deer away from the golf course.  

A petition to save the Wildwood deer has been launched on change.org and so far, it has garnered over 7,000 signatures.

